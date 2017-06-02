THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED

We now have the exact time of death of the " Cardiff Giant of the 21st Century". It is June 1st, 2017 at 1530hrs EDT. That is the moment the President of the United States with the words " the United states is WITHDRAWING from the Paris Climate Accord ". Even though this Global Warming hysteria has never really been about temperature. It has been about destruction of Free Market Capitalism by eliminating the use of the fuel that makes the US economy run. To quote our former POTUS, PERIOD.

Without a viable, cost efficient, replacement for fossil fuels, who in their right mind would eliminate the use of it ? Scrap heap all motor vehicles?? Leave 90% or more of homes suddenly unheated or air conditioned?? Before anyone says solar or wind, shut up. Not cost effective nor available in the quantity needed.

Since Dr Erlich wrote his book 50 years ago to Al Gore showing dead polar bears, to Mechanical Engineer Bill Ney completely out of his expertise, shouting from the rooftops, one thing is true. NONE of their doomsday predictions have come true. Polar Bears becoming extinct like dinosaurs, East Coast under water, disappearing Ice caps, BTW Antarctic Caps are actually increasing. Climate models are what they think is going to happen, IT DIDN'T.

The reality of it is that but for the Bill Mahar and Leo DiCaprio's of the world who drive SUV's and fly on Private jets to their 100 ft Yachts in the Med, average people do not give a S$%T.

The Mayors of LA, NYC, Pittsburgh, please, spend you cities TAX revenue for this noble cause. Can't wait for you to "Ricky Ricardo" to your voters that the streets are not paved nor safe because you spent the money for climate model information that never becomes reality. Failing schools are reality. Kids learn in school that CO2 is not a poisonous gas.

Some day, June 1st might be a National Holiday. It was the day that the greatest HOAX to ever be perpetrated on the world was exposed for what is was. It hate quoting Hillary, but, NOTHING BURGER is the perfect expression.