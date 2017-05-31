EXXON AND POLARS BEARS MAKE STRANGE BEDFELLOWS

Did 62% of the shareholders in EXXON Corporation decided to buy the stock by throwing Darts at the WSJ stock listings??? Since they voted to have the company look into the effects of "Global Warming", seems like it to me. Or maybe some of them liked to double XX in the name since that was their tee shirt size.

Exxon is in the OIL & GAS business unless the business model was changed after Rex left and they told no one. The total elimination of the use of fossil fuels in order to eliminate that poisonous gas CO2 from the atmosphere is contrary to making a PROFIT. Let the folks down in the Brazilian Rain Forest know they can put down the saws because those trees will be falling on their own real soon.

The "Cardiff Giant' of the 21st Century ( for those NYers, remember NYS history in school) know what that was, all others, GOOGLE IT. this is what 50 years of crying wolf from Dr Paul Erlich's The Population Bomb to Bill Nye, the mechanical engineer/ tv science guy, and their endless climate models that never proof to be true. Remember Al Gore PREDICTING that the polar bear population would vanish and that the East Coast would be UNDERWATER by 2013. I was in Atlantic City in December of 2016 and shot craps without the need for SCUBA gear.