IS GRIFFIN THE "NEW" JANE FONDA

The Radical socialists and their media co-conspiritors were just about to make Kathy Griffin their latest poster child for the RESISTANCE movement. A funny thing happened on the way to the crown being placed on her redhead. Most people of sound mind, saw it for what is was. After a year of Russia this and Flynn that, they needed to step it up a notch. Let's get some out of favor Comedian to hold up President Trumps bloodied skull. Sounds good to me, nothing else has worked. Oops

Instead of the poster child, she just might have become the TIPPING point for this NMP, I HATE TRUMP, hysteria. Talk about a Bridge To Far. As the Dixie Chicks and Colin Kapernack before her, she has effectively ENDED her D-list Career. Unless somehow Rachael Maddow or Lefty Larry try to somehow SPIN this. Even that, is stretching it.

Ann Coulter or Sarah Palin holding Alibi Ike Obama's bloodied head and...............................???? You figure it out what CNN or MSNBC, the TWIN SPIRES of Fake News reaction would be. Talk about wall to wall, 24/7 out of the woodwork craziness. But this, CRICKETS.

After all the HORSES%^T attempts to derail the Trump train, from Billy Bush to Russia Dossiers to Al and Mad Maxine playing the fools with the I word, decapitation becomes the course of action against him. Kathy has become just another COW on the tracks.

After almost two years of relentless HATE, he is and will be until 20 JANUARY 2025

YOUR PRESIDENT

PS Once the Obama holdover TRAITORS are perp walked out of the WH, DOD, CIA, FBI, DOS offices. Let the FUN begin