CALL THEM WHAT THEY ARE TRAITORS

Leakers, sounds like someone standing at a urinal, they are not leakers, they are traitors. When you tell the Washington Post or the New York Times state SECRETS, this is not leaking, this is TREASON. The Intelligence Community, the people who are supposed to keep us safe, is where some of this stuff is coming from. Deep Staters are willing to put our Country in jeopardy. Folks, she lost, get over it. The Progressive Pavlovian Mind Setters I am afraid, will NEVER get over it. The risk of getting caught and possibly being put to death seems to not distract them. Hate is a powerful emotion. They HATE President Trump, plain and simple reality.

Manchester should have been a wake up call, BUT here we are on the Sunday shows taking about Comey and Russia. What is wrong with these people? These bastards want to do one thing, KILL US and we keep the nonsensical drumbeat of Trump hating.

Find these TRAITORS, perp walk them out of the White House or Langley. As Jackie Gleason, when he lined up the car thief's on the hood of the car and KICKED THEM in the A$$ in Smokey and the Bandit. "That was an attention getter" .