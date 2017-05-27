AMERICA IS DESTROYING ITSELF

As we approach Memorial Day, a Solemn American Holiday, for the first time in my life, i am seeing the ruination of a Country I served for most of my adult life. Do the Radical Socialist Party and their media co-conspiritors realize what they are doing??? Sadly, I think they do.

One perfect example of this was the night of the Manchester bombing. This Radical Islamic Terrorist and his friends killing innocent children, should have had wall to wall coverage on all NETWORKS. The President speaking in Israel was just behind it.

But what were CNN and MSNBC talking about. Day old stories about Comey and Russia. One of them actually HOPING this atrocity was some RIGHT WING plot so that Radical Islamic Terrorism would not be blamed. Sorry

Do they realize they are teaching their children to HATE. Hate is what it is. They HATE the duly elected Leader of their own Country.