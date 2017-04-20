Trump and Muhammed Ali : What Do They Have In Common ?

The 45th President of the United States and the GOAT Muhammed Ali have more than a love of boxing in common. They both very effectively used the Rope A Dope on an opponent to achieve victory.

Foreman is too strong, he will KILL him. This is what we heard over and over again before the " Rumble in the Jungle". He can't win, never happen etc. Well, we all know what happened. Seven rounds of punching arms, hips, and George ran out of gas. Three punches and down he went.

The Radical Socialist party and their media co-conspiritors, have for 22 months, since 16 June, 2015, done pretty much the same thing to President Trump. Mexican rapists this, Billy Bush interview that, and as we can see, he is still, contrary to Mad Maxine's rants, Still POTUS.

The greatest of these is the Collusion story. For almost a year, it has been Russia this, and collusion that, Manafort this, and Flynn that. To paraphrase April 8th, 2017 at 2045 EDT was The Day Collusion Died. Bye Bye Miss Pelosi Pie. Lead all the mice into the trap, and SNAP.

The RSP, I hate to admit, better take the advice Lizzy Hiawatha gave to them on the Rachael Maddow show last night. Quit chasing windmills before you get cut up by the blades.