THANKS JIM FOR CLEARING THINGS UP

Now that the Earth is back revolving and the Former Director of the FBI has COME OUT, can we finally get back to business ? I know that it is so devastating for the Radical Rocialists and their media co-conspiritors that what they thought was going to be a Grand Slam turned out to be a strike three LOOKING.

Thinking that we were finally going to get that Orange haired SOB and come to find out, Tarmac Loretta put herself smack dab in the obstruction business. It's a MATTER Jim, refer to it as a matter. Three bags full, BOSS. I heard former President Obama almost fell off the yacht he was on. The question is WHY would he tell that story??? No one asked him. Tells me one thing. There is more where that came from. Breaking news at 11

Have all of you Progressive thinkers figured out what the "TAPES TWEET"was all about. Maybe you are still thinking President Trump does not have an express purpose for EVERYTHING he says and does. Keep thinking that, please keep thinking that. The beauty is then this moral coward phones a friend and LEAKS. The former FBI Director admits to doing something he spent time trying to find people who did the same thing. IRONY of it is stunning.

Thanks JIM from all of us who want to

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

